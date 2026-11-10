First Warning Forecast: Sunny skies today, Showers later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine and near 70 today. Tracking a few showers to end the work week. Much cooler this weekend with highs in the 50s.

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Expect lots of sunshine today with highs near 70.

WTKR News 3

Mostly sunny tomorrow with clouds building in later in the day. Highs will return to the upper 60s tomorrow, still above normal for this time of year.

Tracking a cold front and area of low pressure that will track across the Mid-Atlantic to end the work week. Expect more clouds with scattered showers Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will drop from the upper 60s Thursday to the upper 50s on Friday, behind the front. The wind will also kick up, expect a NW wind at 10 to 20 with higher gusts for Friday and into the weekend.

WTKR News 3

Back to sunshine but much cooler this weekend. Highs will only reach the mid 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Today: Sunny Skies. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Low-Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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