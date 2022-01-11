Watch
First Warning Forecast: Sunny today but cold and windy

Posted at 4:29 AM, Jan 11, 2022
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Sunny, cold, and breezy… Today will be the coldest day of the week. Temperatures will start in the 20s this morning with a wind chill in the teens. We will see lots of sunshine, but temperatures will struggle to break the freezing point. Expect wind chill values in the 20s by the afternoon.

Sunshine will continue for Wednesday, and we will warm to the upper 40s. More clouds will mix in for Thursday with a spotty shower possible. Highs will reach to near 50, close to normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies and mid 40s on Friday.

We are watching this weekend for our next chance for rain and snow. Forecast models have been very inconsistent, so confidence is low at this point. Stay tuned for updates.

Today: Sunny, Cold, Breezy. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: N 10-20

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

