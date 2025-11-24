Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, Clouds and showers for midweek

Monday Morning Weather Webcast
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Sunny and cool to start the week. Clouds, showers and a warm up for midweek. Sunny and cool again for Thanksgiving.

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 50s, just below normal for this time of year. Dropping back to the 30s and 40s overnight.

Clouds will build in tomorrow, partly to mostly cloudy. Showers will move in tomorrow night as a warm front lifts through the region. Highs will warm to the upper 60s.

We will climb to the low 70s on Wednesday. A cold front will bring in showers, mainly in the morning, more scattered by the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some clearing later in the day.

The weather looks good for Thanksgiving. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s. It will be breezy with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-10
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low
UV Index: 3 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

