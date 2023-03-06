First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, Cooler air moving in later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler air returns this week with several days in the 50s. Tracking showers to end the work week and start the weekend.

A bit of a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds mixing in. Highs will reach the low 60s, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Winds will ramp up on Tuesday as a cold front swings through the region. Expect NW winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Our rain chances will be low, but extra clouds will mix in with highs near 60.

Colder air settles in for the second half of the week. Expect highs in the low 50s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It will still be windy on Wednesday, but winds will relax for the end for the week.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in Friday to Saturday. Highs will linger in the mid 50s this weekend.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 50. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

