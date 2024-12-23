First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, Freezing rain chance Tuesday morning

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny and cold again today. Showers tomorrow with a risk for morning freezing rain. Warming up to end the week.

Another freezing start this morning. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 40s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers. Some freezing rain is possible for inland (colder) areas tomorrow morning. No significant ice accumulation is expected, but even a small amount could lead to slick roads, parking lots, and sidewalks. Highs will reach the upper 40s tomorrow afternoon.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Christmas Day with highs in the upper 40s. Expect very similar conditions to finish up the week.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s for the upcoming weekend. Our next decent chance for rain is set to move in on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 30. Winds: S/W 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Freezing Rain, Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

