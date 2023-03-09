First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, Showers tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain to end the work week. A chilly weekend. Tracking another round of rain to start the work week.

Another chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. It is still breezy this morning so it may feel a few degrees cooler. Winds will relax as we go through the day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.

Rain returns for Friday. We will see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered (on & off) showers possible throughout the day. Rainfall totals should be limited to 0.1” or so. Highs will return to the low 50s.

It will be a chilly weekend with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s both days. It will be very windy on Saturday (NW 15-25 G35), but winds will relax for Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies both days with extra clouds building in on Sunday.

Our next round of rain will move in Sunday night to Monday morning. This round could bring rainfall totals of 0.5” to 1”. Winds will ramp up again for early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Building Clouds. Lows near 40. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

