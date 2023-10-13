First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, Soggy this weekend, Cooler next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine and 70s today. Tracking a cold front that will bring rain on Saturday and a cool down on Sunday.

A beautiful end to the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid 70s, near normal for this time of year.

A cold front is set to move through the region on Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain. Showers will build in through the morning with widespread rain by the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will struggle to reach the low 70s on Saturday, but even cooler air will move in behind the front.

Highs will drop to the low 60s on Sunday, 10+ degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of clouds with leftover showers. It will be windy with a NNW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.



Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Building Clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs near 70. Winds: SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Sean will continue tracking NW over the eastern Atlantic. Gradual weakening is forecast for the next few days.

A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles SSW of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing limited and disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development of this system by early next week. A tropical depression could form by the middle of next week while it moves WNW across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

