First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, Tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Highs near 80 to end the work week. Sunny today, tracking rain for Friday and the weekend.

Today may be the nicest day of the week. Highs will reach the low 80s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Look for mostly sunny skies with some extra clouds building in later in the day.

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Highs will return to near 80 on Friday. Clouds will build in through the day with a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon to evening. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.

A bigger chance of rain is expected this weekend as a cold front moves in. The highest rain chances will be Saturday night. Highs will drop from the upper 70s on Saturday to the mid 60s on Sunday. A few showers will linger for Sunday morning, then skies will start to clear.

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Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 60. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tomorrow: Building Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

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