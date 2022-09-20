First Warning Forecast: Sunny, warm, and humid. Rain and a cool down on the way.

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm and muggy first half to the work week with highs near 90. Tracking a cold front for Thursday. Much cooler and less humid to end the week.

The last few days of summer will feel like summer. Expect highs in the upper 80s again today with more humidity. We will see mostly sunny skies with just a few clouds in the mix. Highs will return to the upper 80s on Wednesday with more sunshine.

Changes move in with a cold front on Thursday. We will still be warm and humid ahead of the front, highs in the low 90s on Thursday. Expect scattered showers with an isolated thunderstorms possible, mainly Thursday afternoon to evening.

It will be much cooler and less humid behind the front. Highs will only reach the mid 70s on Friday and it will feel very fall-like. It will be windy on Friday with north winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Fiona becomes a major hurricane as it approaches the Turks and Caicos Islands. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will pass near the easternmost Turks and Caicos during the next several hours. A turn toward the north is expected tonight or Wednesday.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph with higher gusts. Fiona is now a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional strengthening is expected during the next couple of days.

Shower and thunderstorm activity continues to increase in association with an area of low pressure located over the central subtropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next couple of days before upper-level winds become less conducive later this week. The system should generally move north to NE while remaining over the open waters of central subtropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of this system is forecast during the next several days as the system approaches the Windward Islands, and a tropical depression could form toward the latter part of this week or weekend as the system moves into the eastern and central Caribbean sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

