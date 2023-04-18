First Warning Forecast: Sunny & windy today, Warming to the 80s this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Red Flag Warning from Noon to 8 PM for eastern Virginia. The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds will result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires this afternoon and evening.

Another dry work week as we warm from the 70s to the 80s. Tracking rain for the weekend.

A cooler start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will see lots of sunshine today with highs climbing to the mid 70s this afternoon. It will be windy today with a west wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph.

The sunny and dry stretch will continue through midweek with lighter winds and highs warming from the mid 70s to the low 80s. Highs will return to the mid 70s on Wednesday then jump to the mid 80s for Thursday and Friday.

Our next rain chance is set to move in with a cold front this weekend. As of now, showers and isolated storms are likely Saturday PM to Sunday AM. The biggest rain chances are between 8 PM and 6 AM. Highs will drop from near 80 on Saturday to near 70 on Sunday (behind the cold front).



Today: Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 50. Winds: W/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High



