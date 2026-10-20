First Warning Forecast: Sunny & windy with tidal flooding threats

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several cool and windy days this week. Flooding risks near times of high tide.

A coastal storm continues to linger off the Carolina coast. Strong N/NE winds remain, and multiple rounds of tidal flooding are expected. Rough surf and the potential for ocean overwash will continue.

WTKR News 3

Expect lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s. It will still be windy with a north wind gusting over 30 mph inland and over 40 mph along the coast. Watch out for flooding near our afternoon/evening high tide.

WTKR News 3

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s tomorrow. It will still be windy, and we will see additional flooding risks near high tide times.

Highs will linger in the mid to upper 60s to end the week. It will still be breezy, but the strong gusts will start to back down as the coastal low tracks away from our coastline.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N 10-20 G30

Tonight: Clear Skies, Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: N 10-20 G30

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 10-20 G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Watching a non-tropical low-pressure area a few hundred miles off the North Carolina coast. This low could develop some organized deep convection and gradually lose its frontal features over the next couple of days while it moves slowly NNE over the Gulf Stream. By the end of the week, the system is expected to accelerate NE away from the eastern United States, where environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for subtropical or tropical development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

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