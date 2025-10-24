First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 60s to end the week, Rain returns next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool stretch with highs in the 60s. Sunshine to end the week, rain returns next week.

Another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and frost possible inland, closer to I-95. Nice again today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s, a small step cooler than yesterday.

Mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. A mix of clouds on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances will be very low through the weekend.

Highs will remain in the low to mid 60s through next week. More clouds will build in, and rain will return as an area of low pressure develops along the Southeast coast. Expect a soggy and windy first half of the week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Melissa is nearly stationary and centered about 165 miles SSE of Kingston, Jamaica. A slow drift toward the northeast and north is expected later today and tonight. A westward drift is then forecast to begin on Saturday and continue through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Melissa is expected to move near or just south of Jamaica early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast over the next day or so, followed by rapid intensification this weekend. Melissa is forecast to become a hurricane by Saturday and a major hurricane by Sunday.

