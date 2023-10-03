Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 70s through midweek, Rain to end the week

Posted at 4:55 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 04:55:54-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Sunshine and 70s for most of the work week. Tracking a cold front for the end of the week.

The nice stretch of weather continues. Expect mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow. Highs will reach the upper 70s, near normal for this time of year.

Clouds will start to build in on Thursday, ahead of a cold front approaching to end the week. Highs will climb to near 80.

Scattered showers are possible Friday to Saturday as the front moves through. The front will also bring in cooler air. Highs will drop from near 80 on Friday to the upper 60s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)
UV Index: 6 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update
Tropical Storm Philippe impacting parts of the northern Windward and Leeward Islands. A turn to the north is expected and Philippe will track closer to Bermuda by Friday. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or two, but Philippe could begin to intensify around the middle of the week.

