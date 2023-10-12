First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 70s to end the week, Rain this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine and 70s to end the work week. Tracking a cold front that will bring rain on Saturday and a cool down on Sunday.

Look for clearing skies today, mostly cloudy in the morning to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 70s, near normal for this time of year.

Friday looks great! Mostly sunny skies, light wind, and highs in the mid 70s.

A cold front is set to move through the region on Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain. Showers will build in through the morning with widespread rain by the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s on Saturday, but cooler air will move in behind the front.

Highs will drop to the mid 60s on Sunday, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few leftover showers possible. It will be windy with a N/NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Sean will continue tracking NW over the eastern Atlantic with little change in strength.

