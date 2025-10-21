First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 70s today, cooling to the 60s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A slim rain chance tonight as a cold front moves through. Cooling to the 60s to end the week.

Nice again today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Extra clouds will build in this evening as a cold front approaches. A few showers are possible tonight and clouds will clear out first thing Wednesday morning.

Mostly sunny again tomorrow with highs near 70. Cooling to the 60s for Thursday and Friday. Lots of sunshine to end the week, but breezy with west to northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

On the cooler side this weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: W 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea continues to become better defined. Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical storm is expected to form later today while the system moves slowly over the central Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)

