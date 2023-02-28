First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 70s today, Rain returns to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another warm week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Tracking rain for Thursday and Friday. A sunny, cooler, and windy weekend.

Any leftover clouds will clear out early this morning and we will see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will climb to the lows 70s this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

Expect another nice day on Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

WTKR News 3

Two rounds of rain will move through for the end of the work week. Round one will move through Thursday morning, round two on Friday. It will still be warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will pick up on Friday, turning NE to SE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

WTKR News 3

Expect a sunny, cooler, and windy weekend. Highs will drop to the low 60s on Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday. It will be windy both days, NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph on Saturday and north winds at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph on Sunday.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E/S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

