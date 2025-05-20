Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 70s today, Showers and storms tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Cooling to the 70s for most of the week. Rain returns for midweek.

Nice again today with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will drop to the mid 70s, just a few degrees below normal for this time of year. It will still be a bit breezy with a NE wind at 5 to 15.

Wednesday looks like the soggy day of the week. Expect mostly cloudy skies with several rounds of scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will reach the upper 70s tomorrow but the humidity will increase.

A few showers will linger for Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. The humidity will start to drop again, making it feel more like spring again.

Highs will linger in the mid to upper 70s to end the week. Expect sunshine to start Memorial Day weekend with showers to end the long weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-15
Tonight: A Few Showers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E/SE 5-15
Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE/NE 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Trees)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High

