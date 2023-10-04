Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 70s today, Showers to end the week

Posted at 4:50 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 04:50:36-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Upper 70s to end the work week. Tracking a cold front Friday to Saturday. Back to sunshine but cooler to start next week.

The nice stretch of weather continues. Expect mostly sunny skies again today. Highs will reach the upper 70s, a small step above normal for this time of year.

Clouds will start to build in on Thursday, ahead of a cold front approaching to end the week. Highs will climb to near 80.

Scattered showers are possible Friday to Saturday with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies as the front moves through. The front will also bring in cooler air. Highs will drop from near 80 on Friday to the mid 60s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE/E 5-10
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E/NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)
UV Index: 6 (High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update
Tropical Storm Philippe will turn to the north, moving away from the Virgin Islands and approaching Bermuda Thursday night and Friday. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.
 

