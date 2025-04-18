First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 70s today, To the 80s this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A big warm up to end the week. Highs in the 80s this weekend. Tracking a few showers early next week.

Another cool start this morning in the 40s. We will warm to the upper 70s this afternoon, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies with a south wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Even warmer this weekend. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday. Expect mostly sunny skies and a SW wind at 10 to 20 mph.

It will still be warm for Easter Sunday with highs near 80. Expect partly cloudy skies and still a bit on the breezy side with variable winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Highs will linger in the low 80s to start next week with a cold front set to move in on Tuesday. A few scattered showers are possible. Temperatures will drop back to the 70s behind the front.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Trees)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Medium

