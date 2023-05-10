First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 70s today, Warmer end to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler today but warming back to the 80s later this week. Tracking rain chances for the weekend and early next week.

A nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s, just a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Warmer air returns for the end of the work week. Highs will climb to the upper 70s on Thursday and the mid 80s on Friday.

Scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and drop to the upper 70s on Sunday.

Showers and storms will continue for Monday with highs in the mid 70s and windy.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: SE/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: High

