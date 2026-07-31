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First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 80s to end the week, Rain returns early next week

A few clouds today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy Saturday, scattered showers/storms Sunday. More rain chances and more humidity early next week.
First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 80s to end the week, Rain returns early next week
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Mostly sunny and mid 80s to end the work week. Our next rain chance moves in to end the weekend and start next week.

Another nice day today with highs in the mid to upper 80s, just below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few extra clouds building in. Rain chances will be slim.

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It’s looking a bit more like a 50/50 weekend. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies both days. Rain chances will be slim on Saturday, but scattered showers/storms are possible Sunday afternoon to evening. The humidity will also increase through the weekend.

We will kick off the work week with rain. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms on Monday as a front drifts over the Mid-Atlantic. Highs will stay with mid to upper 80s with several rain chances through the first half of the week.

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Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10
Tonight: Manly Clear. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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