First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 80s today, Cooler this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice end to the work week. Highs in the 70s through Labor Day Weekend.

Another beautiful day today! Highs will reach the mid 80s, with low humidity (for August). We will see mostly sunny skies with very low rain chances and light wind.

Highs will drop to the upper 70s this weekend. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds. A stationary front will linger to our south and may be close enough to throw a stray shower our way.

That pattern continues for Labor Day. Expect partly cloudy skies with a slim chance for a shower, highs in the upper 70s, and relatively low humidity.

Rain chance will go up by midweek as a cold front moves in.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Sunday. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system while it moves west to WNW across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

