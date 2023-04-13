First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 80s today, Rain chances this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to the 80s with mostly sunny skies. Tracking two rain chances to start and end the weekend.

Even warmer today with highs in the mid 80s, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies again today with a light SW wind.

Tracking two different weather systems that could both bring us rain this weekend. An area of low pressure along the Gulf Coast will track over the Southeast Friday and to the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday with scattered showers and storms possible starting by midday. Highs will drop to the mid 70s tomorrow.

We will see a mix of clouds on Saturday with scattered showers and storms. Highs will return to the mid 70s.

Highs will warm to near 80 on Sunday with a nice mix of sun and clouds during the day. Another round of showers/storms is possible Sunday evening as a cold front builds in from the west.

Skies will clear out Monday morning with cooler air moving in behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the low 70s to start next week.



Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

