First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 80s, Tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to the 80s with mostly sunny skies. Tracking rain chances to start and end the weekend.

Much warmer today with highs in the low 80s, 10+ degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies again today with a light west wind.

Sunny skies and back to the 80s for Thursday. Clouds will build in on Friday, but it will still be warm with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms will move in from south to north Friday afternoon to evening as an area of low pressure slides up the Carolina coast.

We will see a mix of clouds on Saturday with scattered showers possible as that area of low pressure drifts off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Highs will warm to near 80 on Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Another round of showers/storms is possible Sunday evening as a cold front builds in from the west.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate



