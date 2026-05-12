First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and a step warmer today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another round of rain Wednesday night to Thursday morning. A big warming trend to end the week.

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s. We will see mostly sunny skies today with highs near 70, warmer than yesterday but still below normal.

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Warming to the upper 70s tomorrow, near normal for this time of year. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the day. Scattered showers will move in overnight Wednesday to Thursday morning.

Rain will move out Thursday morning, and we will see some clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will dip to the upper 60s on Thursday.

WTKR News 3

Expect lots of sunshine to end the week with temperatures warming from the 70s to the 80s by the weekend. Highs could be flirting with 90 degrees by Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Med-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

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