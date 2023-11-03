First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and a warming trend this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Lots of sunshine to end the week. Warming back to the 70s by the weekend.

Bundle up this morning! Temperatures are ranging from the 40s near to coast to the 20s inland. Highs will reach the low 60s this afternoon, the first step of a warming trend. We will see lots of sunshine today with light wind.

Sunshine will continue for Saturday with highs warming to the upper 60s. We will climb to near 70 on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs will linger in the low to mid 70s for most of next week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A few slim rain chances will mix in, but most of the week will be dry.



Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 40. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Tracking a bread area of low pressure over the western Caribbean Sea. Development, if any, of this system is expected to be slow to occur before it moves inland over Central America tonight or on Saturday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

