First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and a warming trend to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming back to the 70s and 80s this week. Tracking showers for Wednesday and a storm chance for Thursday.

Warming up to start the work week. Highs will jump to the upper 70s today, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see a few clouds mix in with the sunshine and it will still be breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

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Highs will climb to the low 80s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. It will still be breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Looking ahead to another round of showers/storms Wednesday to Thursday with a cold front. Looking for building clouds on Wednesday with scattered showers. Rain will become more widespread with a chance for storms on Thursday.

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Highs will drop behind the cold front, from near 80 on Wednesday to the low 70s to end the work week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Mod-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

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