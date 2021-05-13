Watch
First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and cool today, tracking a few showers Friday

Posted at 1:42 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 13:42:13-04

First Warning Forecast:
Highs will be in the upper 60s this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect more sunshine today with a few clouds popping up this afternoon.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to near 70.

This weekend looks nice! We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs will remain in the low 70s. Rain is set to return early next week.

