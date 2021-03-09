Menu

Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and upper 60s today, 70s tomorrow!

items.[0].videoTitle
WX Clear Spring Trees.png
Posted at 2:09 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 14:09:18-05

First Warning Forecast:
Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s this afternoon, 10+ degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see sunshine today with clouds moving in late this afternoon to evening. Temperatures will only drop to the 40s overnight.

We will climb to the low and mid 70s for the second half of the work week. Sunny skies will continue for Wednesday with partly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday.

Our next potential for rain will be on Saturday. There is a cold front set to track across the Mid-Atlantic near the start of the weekend. It will likely bring us a cool down but could also bring in showers. Temperatures will drop to near 60 on Saturday and to the low 50s on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education