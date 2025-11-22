First Warning Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday, more showers midweek

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, skies will start clearing. Lows fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday will be much brighter and drier. Highs reach the low 60s.

Mostly sunny and dry conditions last until Monday. Showers and storms return by Wednesday due to a cold front. Behind the front, much cooler air arrives late week with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s.

Thanksgiving will be comfortable with highs in the mid 50s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

