First Warning Forecast: Sunshine returns, tracking rain Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Skies turn brighter heading into the weekend. Spotty showers are possible on Sunday.

This evening, the clouds move out and sunshine moves in. Lows tonight fall into the low 50s underneath mostly clear skies.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine Thursday. Highs will only be in the low 60s.We’re expecting dry conditions for the rest of the work week.

Mostly sunny skies stick around through Saturday. We hold off the rain until Sunday night. Shower chances increase as another cold front approaches the region.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

Tropical Storm Lorenzo is continuing to weaken. It is forecast to fizzle out over the central Atlantic.

