First Warning Forecast: Sunshine to end the week, Tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
*** Freeze Warning until 9 AM for Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Surry, Sussex, Gates, Hertford, Bertie, Northampton (NC). Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
*** Frost Advisory until 9 AM for Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, York, Williamsburg, James City, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, inland Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, inland Dare. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Sunshine to end the work week with a slight warming trend. Tracking rain and wind for the weekend.
Another cold morning with temperatures in the 30s inland and 40s near the coast. Many inland areas could see frost this morning. Expect sunny skies again today with highs warming to the low and mid 60s.
Sunshine will continue for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
An area of low pressure is forecast to slide along the East Coast this weekend, bringing us more clouds, a chance for rain, and wind. As of now, Saturday looks okay. Clouds will build in through the day with highs in the upper 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and strong winds (NE 10-20 G30) on Sunday.
Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR