First Warning Forecast: Sunshine to start Sunday, showers to end

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be cool and comfortable. Mostly clear skies tonight will give us another chilly start tomorrow. A frost advisory is in effect for inland VA and NC until Sunday at 9 am.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour before bed tonight. Daylight Saving Time ends so we get an extra hour of sleep! The sun will set tomorrow around 5:08 pm.

Sunday will start out with plenty of sunshine, but it will end with scattered showers and storms. A coastal low forms and rain lingers into much of the day on Monday. An approaching cold front will push the low out.

Cool and bright conditions return for the rest of the week.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update

No tropical cyclone activity.

