First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, Building humidity to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Near normal temperatures with building humidity through the week.

Mostly sunny skies again today with highs in the low, near normal for this time of year.

Highs will remain in the low 80s but the humidity will start to build for the end of the week. We will also see more clouds mix in with scattered showers possible on Friday.

Highs will linger in the upper 70s to low 80s this weekend and it will still be humid. Expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible both days. NE winds will also kick up this weekend, reaching 10 to 20 mph. Rain chances will increase early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-15

Tropical Update

Hurricane Francine continues moving slowly NE, just off the Texas coast. Francine is anticipated to make landfall in Louisiana this afternoon or evening. After landfall, the center is expected to move north into Mississippi tonight and Thursday.

Data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is expected this morning. Francine is expected to weaken quickly after it moves inland.

Tracking two areas for potential development over the open Atlantic. Both systems could develop into a tropical depression by the middle to latter part of this week as they move generally west to NW.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Med-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

