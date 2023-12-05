First Warning forecast: Sunshine today, Chilly with showers tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler midweek with highs in the 40s. Tracking showers for Wednesday and a bigger rain chance for Sunday.

Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s today, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect lots of sunshine through the morning and midday hours with clouds building in through the afternoon to evening.

WTKR News 3

Highs will drop into the 40s on Wednesday. We will see mostly cloudy skies in the morning with scattered showers. Rain chances will drop, and clouds will start to clear out in the afternoon. Winds will also pick up through the day, gusting to 20+ mph in the afternoon to evening.

WTKR News 3

Sunny and chilly on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. We will warm back to the 50s on Friday.

Even warmer air returns this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. Rain will move in and the wind will ramp up with a cold front on Sunday.

WTKR News 3

Today: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-20G25



Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

