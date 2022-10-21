Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, Showers and windy this weekend

Posted at 3:53 AM, Oct 21, 2022
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Sunshine to end the work week, tracking rain and wind for the weekend.

Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning, not as cold as yesterday morning but still chilly. Expect lots of sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 60s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

An area of low pressure is forecast to slide along the East Coast this weekend, bringing us more clouds, a chance for rain, and strong winds. Clouds will build in through the day Saturday, but rain chances will be slim. Highs will reach the upper 60s tomorrow.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers on Sunday. We will see bigger rain chances along the coast and lower rain chances inland. Winds will ramp up, mainly NE at 10 to 20 mph. Expect highs in the mid 60s.

Any leftover showers should move out on Monday, and we will see a mix of sun and clouds through midweek. Highs will warm to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 50. Winds: E 5-10
Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

