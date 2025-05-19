First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, Soggy midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny start to the work week. Cooling to the 70s for most of the week. Rain returns for midweek.

A nice way to kick off the week. Expect mostly sunny skies today with clouds building late in the afternoon to evening. Highs will return to the low 80s, just a few degrees above normal for this time of year. The humidity will remain low so it will still feel like spring.

Highs will fall to the mid 70s on Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy skies during the day with scattered showers possible Tuesday night.

Wednesday looks like the soggy day of the week. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms as an area of low-pressure tracks across the Mid-Atlantic. The humidity will increase on Wednesday but will drop again for the end of the week.

Highs will linger in the mid to upper 70s for the end of the week and the weekend. Rain chances look low for the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Trees)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

