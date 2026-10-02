First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, Soggy this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Feeling more like summer to end the work week. Cooler temperatures and rain returns for the weekend.

Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 90, 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few clouds and a bit of a SW wind at 5 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

Changes for the weekend as a cold front moves in and stalls out over the region. Look for building clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) on Saturday with scattered showers, mainly for the second half of the day. Highs will drop to the low 70s and the wind will kick up a bit.

WTKR News 3

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a bigger rain chance on Sunday. We could see over 1” on Sunday. Highs will return to the low 70s.

Rain will move out and skies will start to clear on Monday. Highs will drop to the 60s with lower humidity for midweek.

WTKR News 3

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Watching an area of low pressure associated with the remnants of former Tropical Storm Fay is located several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. Dry air and strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent significant re-development while it moves to the east of Bermuda.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

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