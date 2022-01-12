First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, Tracking rain/snow this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cold start but warming up… Bundle up again this morning! Temperatures are starting in the 20s again today. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 40s, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday.

We will warm to the low 50s tomorrow, near normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) with a spotty shower possible, mainly along the coast. Clouds will clear out on Friday with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will ramp up on Friday, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

We are tracking our next chance for rain and snow this weekend. Expect a mix of clouds on Saturday but rain chances will be slim. Highs will only reach the mid 30s on Saturday and it will be breezy. We will see a rain/snow mix on Sunday. Snow is possible in the morning changing to rain by midday. Rain could chance back to snow Sunday night to early Monday. Highs will reach the low 40s on Sunday with strong winds (NE 10-20 G30).

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW/E 5-10

