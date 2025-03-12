First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, Tracking storms for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine and 60s again today. More clouds to end the work week. Tracking our next rain chance for the weekend to Monday.

Another nice day today with high in the mid 60s and mostly sunny skies. Clouds will build in tonight with lows returning to the 40s.

Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s. We will drop to the upper 50s on Friday with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible Thursday or Friday but overall rain chances will be slim.

Highs will warm to the mid 70s this weekend ahead of a cold front. That front will also bring in our next decent rain chance. A few showers are possible Saturday with a bigger rain chance later Sunday to Monday. Strong to severe storms are possible. The wind will also pick up this weekend with gusts to 30+ mph on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Building Clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 6 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

