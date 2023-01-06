First Warning Forecast: The chilly air is back, tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Feeling like January again. Tracking showers to end the weekend.

Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s this morning, about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. We will see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid 50s, cooler than yesterday and closer to normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

Highs will only climb to near 50 on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Showers will build in on Sunday, starting in the afternoon to evening. Rain should move out Monday morning.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will be much more consistent next week (and closer to normal) with highs in the 40s and 50s. Another chance for showers is likely on Wednesday.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 50. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

