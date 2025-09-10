First Warning Forecast: Tidal flooding continues, drier this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 1 pm today. Tidal flooding will be a concern until Thursday night.

It will be another gloomy afternoon with overcast skies and patchy drizzle. High temperatures only reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

A stalled out front keeps shower chances around this evening and overnight. Lows reach the mid 60s.

The mist and fog linger through Thursday morning, but skies finally start clearing by the afternoon.

We trend a little warmer and drier this weekend with mostly sunny skies by Friday. High temperatures hover in the upper 70s through early next week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar