First Warning Forecast: Tornado Watch and Flood Watch today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tropical Storm Debby bringing rain, wind, and flooding to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The outer rain bands of Debby will continue to move through the area today. Expect on and off rounds of showers and storms throughout the day. Rain could be heavy at times with a strong to severe storm possible, including the threat for tornadoes. Winds will start to increase as well, mainly SE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

WTKR News 3

Showers & storms will continue for Friday. Winds will be strongest on Friday, mainly south at 15 to 25 with gusts to 40 mph. Most of the region will see an additional 2” to 4” of rainfall.

Based on the current forecast track, the remnants of Debby should move quickly to our northeast on Saturday. We will see a nice mix of sun & clouds this weekend with smaller rain chance. Highs will linger in the mid 80s over the next several days, but it will still be muggy.

Today: Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 10-20 G30

Tonight: Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 10-20 G30

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 15-25 G40

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Debby moving inland over South Carolina. A slow northwest motion is expected today. Debby is expected to accelerate toward the north across the Carolina tonight. Debby is then expected to move faster toward the northeast across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Friday and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast during the next day or so, and Debby is likely to become a tropical depression by this afternoon or evening. Debby should then merge with a front and become extratropical on Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles to the east of the center.

WTKR News 3

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

