Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Widespread rainfall moves in tonight. Heavy rain, wind, and flooding will be possible as a coastal storm develops this Thanksgiving.

Scattered showers move in tonight. 30-60 mph wind gust pick up overnight. The heaviest of rain will move through overnight and into Thursday morning. This is also when we're expecting the worst of the tidal flooding.

Flooding and wind will be our biggest concerns, though an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Highs will be near 70.

Conditions gradually improve Thursday evening. We'll be drier and much brighter this weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar