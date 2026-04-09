First Warning Forecast: Tracking a warming trend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be a step warmer than yesterday. Highs make a run for 60. Skies will be partly cloudy with a northeasterly wind.

This evening will be mild. Temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s again tonight.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs back in the 70s.

This weekend will be comfortable. Highs on both days will be in the 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with more sunshine on Sunday.

Next week temperatures will heat up to the 80s. By Wednesday, some neighborhoods could be pushing 90 degrees.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar