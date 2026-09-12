First Warning Forecast: Tracking another round of rain Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers and storms move through the region ahead of a lifting warm front this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

We’ll see another round of scattered showers and storms on Sunday. Rain chances will increase throughout the afternoon. Some storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Drier conditions return next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. The humidity will be lower as well, which will make for a nice few days.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar