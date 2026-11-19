Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny. We'll see more clouds this evening.

Rain chances will remain low through the start of the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 60s by Saturday.

Confidence is increasing that a coastal low will form over the weekend bringing heavy rain, wind and flooding Sunday into Monday.

Cooler temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday. Another round of rain will be possible over the Thanksgiving holiday late next week.

2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms near Florida could become a subtropical or tropical storm over the weekend. Regardless of development, strong winds, dangerous surf, and coastal flooding are likely.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20%

Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60%

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar