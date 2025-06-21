First Warning Forecast: Tracking dangerous heat next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be in the low 70s tonight.

The heat begins to build in Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with "feels like" temperatures in the low 100s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Highs reach the mid to upper 90s for the majority of next week. "Feels like" temperatures will be near 110 degrees. At this point, an extreme heat warning will likely be issued for Tuesday.

Conditions remain dry with low rain chances. A few spotty storms will be possible late next week.

