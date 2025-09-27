First Warning Forecast: Tracking Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Depression Nine

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Tropical Depression Nine is currently located just north of eastern Cuba. Winds are sustained at 35 mph. Very slow strengthening is expected over the next several days and there still lies a lot of uncertainty past 72 hours. The current forecast track shows the storm staying just off the Carolina coast then making a sharp turn away. It is still too far out to pin down specific impacts, but this set up still poses the threat of coastal erosion for portions of the Outer Banks and heavy rainfall.

Humberto is currently a category 4 hurricane. It is expected to maintain its strength as a major hurricane through early next week. It’s forecast track takes it away from the U.S. coastline and confidence that this will play out as forecast is high.

This model run is a snapshot of Tuesday evening. This is just one model so take it with a grain of salt but if this scenario plays out, that would mean heavy rainfall, coastal flooding and erosion as well as rough surf.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

