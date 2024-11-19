First Warning Forecast: Tracking midweek showers, Cooler and windy to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Mild again today with highs near 70. Showers move in with a cold front on Wednesday. Cooler and windy to end the week.

Warm again today with highs near 70, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers will move in tonight.

WTKR News 3

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with scattered showers as a cold front moves through. The biggest rain chances will be in the morning and at night, with lower chances for midday and the afternoon. Highs will return to the upper 60s.

WTKR News 3

Cooler air settles in for the end of the week with highs in the mid 50s. It will feel even cooler with strong winds from the west to northwest at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs near 70. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Low-Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

